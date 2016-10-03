Duckworth, Kirk to face off in 1st meeting of US Senate race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth and Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk are facing off for the first time in their race for Senate.
The candidates are scheduled to appear Monday before the Chicago Tribune editorial board.
Duckworth is trying to unseat Kirk, a former congressman who's seen as one of the Senate's most endangered Republican incumbents. The race could determine whether Democrats retake control of the Senate.
It could be the first of only two face-to-face meetings. The candidates have been unable to agree to a joint debate schedule that would include a televised debate in the Chicago media market. That's highly unusual for a U.S. Senate race.
They're scheduled to debate in Springfield later this month.
Monday's session will be livestreamed on the newspaper's website .
