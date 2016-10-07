US judge sides with Nevada tribes in voting rights case

Two Native American tribes in Nevada have won an emergency court order in a federal lawsuit accusing the Republican secretary of state and two counties of discriminating against them under the Voting Rights Act.
U.S. District Judge Miranda Du issued a temporary injunction in Reno late Friday requiring the establishment of satellite polling places on two northern Nevada reservations ahead of next month's election in the Western battleground state.
The Pyramid Lake and Walker River Paiute (PY'-ewt) tribes say their members are being denied equal access to the polls as a result of the long distances some must travel to vote early or cast ballots on Election Day.
Du says they've proven they'll suffer irreparable harm if she doesn't intervene with the election less than five weeks away.
