Clinton turns focus to down-ballot candidates in final days

Hillary Clinton is expanding her focus in the final days of the presidential race, seeking to help down-ballot congressional candidates.
In Pittsburgh on Saturday, Clinton assailed incumbent Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, saying he had failed to "stand up" to Donald Trump in the face of his comments about Mexican immigrants and a Muslim-American military family. She also noted that Trump had "said terrible things about women" and "spread the lie that our first black president wasn't born in America."
"If he doesn't have the courage to stand up to Donald Trump after all of this, then can you be sure that he will stand up for you when it counts?" Clinton said of Toomey.
Toomey is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Katie McGinty. Clinton called McGinty "exactly the kind of senator that Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania needs."
The attacks on Toomey were a new effort from the presidential nominee, who has largely focused her fire on Trump. Clinton did note that some Republicans have had the "grits and the guts" to push back against Trump.
Still, Clinton told reporters on her plane in Pittsburgh that she does plan to focus more on helping other Democrats. The move shows her growing confidence in her own race and her hope that Democrats recapture the Senate.
