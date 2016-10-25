Illinois comptroller candidates to meet in televised debate

The major party candidates running for Illinois comptroller are set to square off in their only televised debate.
Republican incumbent Leslie Munger and Democrat Susana Mendoza are scheduled to appear together Tuesday evening on Chicago's WTTW.
Munger, a businesswoman, was appointed to the post last year after Republican Judy Baar Topinka died shortly after her 2014 re-election. Mendoza, a former state lawmaker, is Chicago's city clerk.
The winner of the Nov. 8 election will finish out the last half of the four-year term.
Two other candidates are running. They are Libertarian Claire Ball of Addison and Green Party candidate Tim Curtin of Hillside.
The comptroller is in charge of paying the state's bills, a position that has become more prominent during the unprecedented state budget impasse.
