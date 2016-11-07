Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on final weekend

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board Pause

2:13 Pete Carroll "No change" in Seahawks' waiting for Kam Chancellor to heal

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

0:29 18-year-old sentenced in connection to sexual assault of Lakebay girl

1:17 June Doyle shares the changes she has seen in her 101 years

6:30 Pierce County ballot processing: The hard work of democracy

2:13 Coach Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 66-27 win at California

1:05 Northwest Seaport Alliance supports Sonics arena, but not in south downtown

8:34 Take a virtual ride on Mount Rainier's old Carbon River Road