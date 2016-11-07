Johnson, Feingold clash over latest FBI letter on Clinton

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Monday that the latest letter from FBI Director James Comey that abruptly announced Hillary Clinton shouldn't face charges related to newly discovered emails from her tenure at the State Department is "cravenly political."
Johnson's opponent, Democrat Russ Feingold, praised Comey for releasing the letter to Congress on Sunday. Feingold said "clearing the deck is good" and that now voters in the presidential race will have a "nice and clear" choice.
Johnson and Feingold are locked in a tight contest that could determine which party maintains majority control of the Senate. They both reacted separately Monday to Comey's letter as they made their last campaign swings through the state.
Comey said in the letter that a review of newly discovered Clinton emails has "not changed our conclusions" from earlier this year that she should not face charges. The letter appeared to resolve any lingering ambiguity over the prospect that the Democratic presidential nominee could yet face a criminal indictment over her use of a private email sever as secretary of state.
It came after Comey alerted Congress on Oct. 28 that investigators had uncovered emails that may be pertinent to the dormant investigation into Clinton's use of the private email server.
Johnson, in an interview with WTMJ-AM, said with the latest letter clearing Clinton that Comey "is just covering his backside here. This looks just cravenly political."
"This was not an investigation designed to uncover the truth and lead to prosecution," Johnson said. "It was really more designed to cover up the truth and lead to exoneration."
Johnson, who is chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, alleged there is a "massive cover-up" that "indicates corruption at the highest level of government." Johnson sent Comey a letter Monday asking for additional details about the newly discovered emails "as soon as possible."
House Speaker Paul Ryan told WTMJ that when he got the letter from Comey, "I just kind of shook my head as I looked at it. It does not change the fact that she tried to live by a different set of rules."
Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she "still questions the judgment that was exercised" by Comey in sending the initial letter so close to the election. It's difficult to know what effect the letters may have on the race, Baldwin said, "but we know that a lot of political hay was made with the original letter and it may have had an impact."
---
