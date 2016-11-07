Corporate tax dominates, but Oregon weighs 6 other measures

An Oregon tax measure has grabbed headlines, but voters are considering many other issues.
Six measures covering everything from guaranteed outdoor school to additional funding for veterans' services are also on the ballot.
Measure 94 would amend Oregon's constitution to allow state judges to serve beyond age 75.
Measure 95 would let public universities invest in the stock market.
Measure 96 would use lottery funds to help military veterans access services.
Measure 98 would use state funding to boost Oregon's high school graduation rate, which is among the nation's worst.
Measure 99 would use lottery proceeds to fund outdoor education for all fifth- or sixth-graders.
And Measure 100 would ban commerce on the parts from 12 animal species that are poached at high rates, including elephants, tigers and leopards.
