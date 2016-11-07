Murray goes for fifth term, open Seattle House seat

Sen. Patty Murray is vying for a fifth term in the U.S. Senate, and if the Democrat wins she would be one of the longest-serving senators in Washington history.
Murray faces Republican Chris Vance, who is seeking to become the first Republican elected to the Senate from the state since 1994. In Washington's liberal 7th Congressional District, Pramila Jayapal faces Brady Walkinshaw in the contest to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Jim McDermott. Both Jayapal and Walkinshaw are state lawmakers and Democrats. The 7th District includes most of Seattle.
Vance, the former Washington Republican Party chairman, hopes his message of fiscal discipline and social moderation would resonate with state voters long turned off by the GOP.
Murray, first elected in 1992, dismisses Vance's criticism that she is responsible for congressional gridlock and the failure to address deficit spending and shore up Social Security and Medicare. During the campaign she pointed to her work with Republicans on the budget and education as examples of how she can accomplish things in a tough environment.
