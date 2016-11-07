Anti-Brownback backlash key in voting on court, Legislature

Races for the Kansas Legislature and votes on retaining state Supreme Court justices have become a referendum on Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.
Conservative Republicans hoped to give Brownback an opportunity to remake the Kansas Supreme Court in Tuesday's election.
Five of the seven justices are on the ballot for a yes-or-no decision by voters statewide on whether they stay on the bench. Four of them were appointed by previous governors and have been targeted for ouster by conservatives, abortion foes and other critics.
But the court's defenders benefited from voters' frustration with the state's fiscal woes, and Democrats also are hoping to tap it in legislative races.
Fourteen conservative Republicans lost House and Senate seats in the August primary. Democrats hoped to knock off more Brownback allies Tuesday.
Comments