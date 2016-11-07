Arkansas poised to back Trump, decide on medical marijuana

Arkansas is poised to give its six electoral votes to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and perhaps become the first Bible Belt state to legalize medical marijuana.
Polling before Tuesday's election showed Trump leading Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by double digits in the state where she served as first lady for 12 years, a sign of how much the once reliably blue state has turned red in recent years. Republicans control all of Arkansas' statewide and federal offices, as well as a majority in both chambers of the Legislature.
Voters have also been divided over a proposal that would allow patients suffering from a host of ailments to buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries. A similar proposal lost narrowly in the 2012 election.
Comments