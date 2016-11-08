The Latest: Utah Republican can't back Trump, votes Clinton

The Latest on Election Day in Utah (all times local):
5:20 p.m.
Republican Donald Ebmeyer of Murray, Utah says he voted for Hillary Clinton because he does not want Donald Trump to be president.
Ebmeyer, a 63-year-old aerospace quality engineer, said after casting his vote early at his local city hall on Friday that Trump doesn't have the temperament to be president and reminds him of "a big bully."
Ebmeyer says he's not a big fan of Clinton but considers her "the best of two evils" with a better understanding of the problems.
He considered voting for Libertarian Gary Johnson but he didn't want to take away votes from Clinton because he wants to ensure Trump doesn't win.
He says Trump's biggest misconception is that if elected, he'd be able fix everything. Ebmeyer says the president has to be able to work with Congress.
---
4:40 p.m.
Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among the Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category.
Trump may still win in a state where Republicans outnumber Democrats four-to-one among 1.4 million active voters. But polls show independent candidate Evan McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Democrat Hillary Clinton could also eke out a victory if Trump and McMullin split the conservative votes.
A win for Clinton or McMullin would mark the first time Utah has chosen a non-Republican presidential candidate in a half century.
The presidential race is the most hotly contested competition in Utah's 2016 election, but voters will also be watching to see if five Republican incumbents in powerful positions win re-election bids as expected.
---
4:30 p.m.
John Patten of West Jordan, Utah, has been a tried and true Republican conservative ever since he first voted in 1960.
The 78-year-old retired owner of a small trucking company briefly considered independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin this year, but then he remembered what happened when Ross Perot ran siphoned votes from Republican George H.W. in 1992, helping Democrat Bill Clinton win.
"I have nothing against McMullin, he sounds like a nice young man but I think it's too important this time around," said Patten. "I hope my Republican brethren will step up."
John and his wife, Lois Patten, voted early last week at city hall. The Mormon couple have 40 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and they're concerned about their future. They hope a Trump vote ensures a new U.S. Supreme Court justice is conservative.
---
4 p.m.
Election officials say voting machines in a southern Utah county are back up and running after the memory cards were mistakenly wiped during programming.
Washington County Clerk Auditor Kim Hafen says some machines were down for hours, but they were all fixed by noon.
Hafen says a worker meant to copy and paste information as the cards were programmed in batches ahead of Election Day, but deleted the data instead.
He says about 75 percent of the machines there wouldn't turn on when polls opened Tuesday morning.
Election workers used paper ballots as the cards were re-programmed. Machines started going back online about an hour and a half after polls opened and all of the county's approximately 400 machines were fixed by about noon.
---
2:05 p.m.
Utah voters are waiting in long lines in many polling places as they cast their ballots in a rare toss-up race for the state.
Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox says some wait times have ranged from 30 to 90 minutes, though election officials have gotten few serious complaints.
He says the crowds are due in part to low turnout for early and mail-in voting, which means more people are headed to the polls instead.
Cox says that could be in part because voters were agonizing over their choices until the last minute.
Republican nominee Donald Trump has soured many voters in Utah, but there's reluctance in the conservative state to vote Democrat.
Some are turning to upstart independent Evan McMullin, who's surged in Utah polls recently.
---
1:50 p.m.
Utah sisters and first-time voters Yadira and Catherine Jimenez had an easy choice this year for president: Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Not only were they turned off by Republican Donald Trump's "childish and racist" behavior, they relished being able to cast a ballot for a female presidential candidate.
"I thought it would be nice to be alive to see the first lady president," said Yadira Jimenez, a 24-year-old mother of three boys who is pregnant with a baby girl.
The sisters say they wanted somebody who they feel actually cares about them, not Trump.
"He's racist not only to Latinos, but to pretty much every race," said Catherine Jimenez, a 20-year-old mother of two with a third on the way. "If you're not white, he pretty much thinks you don't work for anything."
--
12:15 p.m.
Utah election officials say they're fixing voting machines sidelined by programming problems in the southern part of the state.
Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox says the problem was discovered when early voters in Washington County found irregularities on which races were programmed into their machines.
He says officials believe it may have cropped up with the county switched from local precinct voting to centralized polling centers.
Cox says the cards have been reprogrammed and many machines are up and running, though some new cards have yet to reach more rural areas.
He says about 75 percent of the voting machines in Washington County were affected and poll workers had to switch to paper ballots.
There were just over 50,000 registered voters there who hadn't yet voted as of Tuesday morning.
---
10:45 a.m.
E-commerce business owner Cameron Robinson of Eagle Mountain says he doesn't find Trump trustworthy, doesn't think he's a true conservative and is troubled by how he seems to idolize world dictators.
The 38-year-old Mormon father of five voted instead of independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin, who he thinks has the right tax policy and approach to health care.
He said his vote shows the "Republican party isn't entitled to or doesn't own conservative votes."
He said knows McMullin, who is only on the ballot in 11 states, can't win. He thinks the country will remain divided after the election.
"These are two of the most disliked and untrustworthy candidates that we've had from the major parties," Robinson said. "It's going to be difficult for either one of them to bring the country together."
---
9:10 a.m.
Election officials say voting machine problems in southern Utah's Washington County are forcing workers to use paper ballots.
Utah Director of Elections Mark Thomas says the programming problem is affecting all county voting, but it hasn't been reported elsewhere in the state.
He says about 52,000 registered voters have yet to cast their ballots in Washington County.
Election workers are working fix the computer glitch and hope they can start using the voting machines later in the day.
Thomas says officials were prepared with backup paper ballots, but if the problem persists they'll need to print more.
There are about 80,000 total registered voters in Washington County. Some 28,000 have already cast their ballots through early voting.
---
7:15 a.m.
Polls have opened around Utah as voters cast ballots for president, Utah governor, Congress and a number of state and local races.
Utah polling places opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Election officials say anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Many people took advantage of early, in-person voting or mail-in voting this year. More than 480,000 of Utah's 1.4 million active registered voters had already cast ballots by late Monday afternoon.
Utah election officials say a spike in the number of registered voters this year shows more people are interested and following the election.
State figures show the 1.4 million active voters is a 9 percent increase from 2012 and just shy of a record set in 2008.
