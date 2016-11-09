The Latest: City and county of Pueblo keep pot industry

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him Pause

3:07 Cliff Avril says he feels fresh on extensively playing Seahawks' defense

1:39 Tom Cable wants Seahawks top rookie Germain Ifedi to improve

0:45 Donald Trump supporters cheer election results in Lakewood

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

1:24 Latino grocery owner reacts to Trump win

2:36 UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith discusses USC's defense

3:24 Houses for homeless youth to close in Bethel

1:05 Northwest Seaport Alliance supports Sonics arena, but not in south downtown