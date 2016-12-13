Illinois attorney general urges donors to research charities

Attorney General Lisa Madigan is encouraging Illinoisans to research what charities they donate to this holiday season.
Madigan says it's important to find out about an organization before donations are made "to ensure your contribution will be used to further the charitable mission you want to support." Under state law charitable organizations must register and file annual financial reports with Madigan's office. Potential donors can access that information.
The state says donors should ask how much of their donations are going to the charity and don't donate if the solicitor uses high-pressure tactics or demands cash. Donors are urged to beware of look-alike websites that searching for personal financial information and to beware emails or texts asking for donations. They're recommended to confirm those requests are from the actual charity.
