National Politics

February 3, 2017 8:02 PM

Hindu cleric leads prayers at Legislature for first time

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A Hindu cleric has led prayers at the Wyoming Legislature for the first time.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/JQE1TC ) Rajan Zed, of Reno, Nevada, approached the podium of the Wyoming Senate on Friday, dressed in a saffron-colored shirt and pants, a yellow shawl draped around his neck and a line of paint streaked across his forehead that he said symbolized auspiciousness.

He said a prayer, alternating between Sanskrit and English. He then said the same prayer in the House.

House Speaker Steve Harshman, a Republican from Casper, said he was thrilled to have Zed lead the daily convocation, adding that "He's a wonderful guy. It makes you feel good to be around him."

