Lawyers oppose expansion of North Dakota 'castle law'

North Dakota prosecutors, criminal defense lawyers and others are opposing a bill that would allow someone to use deadly force against someone who is fleeing a crime, including misdemeanor offenses.
The measure would expand the state's "castle law" which allows a person to use whatever force necessary to protect their home. The bill would allow the use of deadly force outside the home, even if it is to "prevent an unlawful carrying away or damaging of property."
Fargo Republican Sen. David Clemens told a legislative panel on Monday that he introduced the bill at the request of some of his constituents.
Bismarck defense attorney Jackson Lofgren told the panel that it's a bad proposal that "gives power to an untrained person to shoot down anyone."
Comments