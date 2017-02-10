Navajo Nation high court rejects request from former speaker

The Navajo Nation Supreme Court on Friday denied a request by a formal tribal council speaker to reinstate a plea deal he made in a case involving misuse of a financial assistance program for tribal members facing financial hardship.
The court said in its ruling that the Window Rock District Court "is proceeding within the discretionary boundaries of Navajo law" in its reversal of a plea agreement for Lawrence T. Morgan after Morgan revealed he could not pay back $17,800 in restitution.
Morgan, the speaker from January 2003 to January 2011, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in September 2014.
The Farmington Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2kcX2eE ) that Morgan asked the high court to strike down the Window Rock District Court's revocation of this plea deal.
The high court denied his request.
