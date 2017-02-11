Lederman unseats incumbent to lead South Dakota GOP

South Dakota's Republican Party has a new leader following a vote that upset a decades-long tradition.
The Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2lDfcmS ) that former state Sen. Dan Lederman (LEE'-dur-muhn) unseated incumbent Chairwoman Pam Roberts on Saturday in a 73-53 vote in Pierre.
The newspaper reports that Lederman's victory marks the first time in recent memory that a candidate for the job won without the governor's endorsement.
Roberts was chairwoman for the past two years. She'd been endorsed by Gov. Dennis Daugaard, along with U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem.
Lederman offered himself as a candidate last month. He was supported by Republican National Committee members Sandye Kading and Ried Holien.
Comments