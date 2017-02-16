Alaska governor signs order with plans to fight opioid abuse

1:05 Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide Pause

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:01 Rescued gulls are released at Tacoma Tideflats

3:08 Fife couple distraught after state removes children

1:49 Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

1:22 Blacksmithing demonstration at Harbor History Museum

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court

3:21 VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows officer taking teenager to ground outside Tacoma Mall; Lawsuit alleges brutality