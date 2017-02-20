Proposal: Regulate powdered alcohol like liquid alcohol

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington Pause

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

1:05 Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

1:49 Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off sea gulls in Tacoma

1:24 Card shark seniors eager to still play at UP center

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

2:38 Nelson Cruz arrives at Mariners training camp