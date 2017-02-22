Ohio court dismisses untried case of alleged rape by teen

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners Pause

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

2:38 The tiny house that's spurred debate in Steilacoom

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:13 Federal Way School District Superintendent Tammy Campbell offers support for levy cliff delay

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4