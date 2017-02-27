Pediatricians warn against pot use: Not your dad's marijuana

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart Pause

2:08 Carlos Johnson discusses Huskies' 79-71 loss at Washington State

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:18 Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

3:05 Wilson tops Shadle Park in state regional thriller to punch ticket to Tacoma Dome

1:32 Bethel girls survive a Matz-led Wilson rally to eliminate the Rams

2:37 Lifting of pot ban could change small town

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board