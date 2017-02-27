Late N. Carolina Rep. Luebke remembered for politics, people

Colleagues of a longtime North Carolina House member who died last October recalled Paul Luebke as someone who loved politics and people and never hesitated from taking strong, principled stands.
The House passed a memorial resolution Monday honoring Luebke, a Durham Democrat who died at age 70 a year after announcing he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. Family and friends watched from the gallery as former allies and rivals praised his career.
Luebke was a sociology professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro who joined the House in 1991, rising to become the chief finance committee chairman.
Luebke was a defender of liberal policies who sometimes found partners with fiscal conservatives on things like opposing large, targeted tax incentives. He also wrote books about North Carolina politics.
Comments