Ledbetter named House majority leader

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol Pause

1:13 Cleaning up toxic algae blooms from Waughop Lake

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit

2:50 Saint Martin's University students, faculty hold one-day walkout

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

2:16 Down on the Franklin Pierce farm

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

3:08 Fife couple distraught after state removes children

1:43 Operation Shark Dive helps soldiers cope with the wounds of war