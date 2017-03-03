Federal authorities approve California tortoise removal

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol Pause

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:50 Federal Way bounces back, tops Kennedy 77-56

1:33 A food bank where you get to pick what you like

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory