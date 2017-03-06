A former Maine lawmaker from the town of Winslow is missing.
Police say 47-year-old Susan Morissette left Saturday afternoon to meet a friend for lunch in Waterville. She hasn't been seen since then, and is not answering her phone.
The Republican represented District 54, which includes Winslow and part of Benton, in the House from 2010 to 2012. She lost a bid for re-election in 2012 by 52 votes.
Her ex-husband served a year in prison after threatening her, her children and boyfriend while carrying a handgun in 2014.
Comments