Wisconsin Senate set to vote on youth prison reporting bill

The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would force guards at Wisconsin's troubled youth prison to report child abuse.
Tuesday's vote will mark the first time a full legislative chamber has taken action on anything addressing conditions at the prison outside Irma since allegations of widespread inmate abuse at the facility surfaced in late 2015. The FBI is currently investigating the allegations and inmates have filed two federal lawsuits challenging conditions at the prison and demanding improvements.
The bipartisan bill would make the prison's guards mandatory child abuse reporters, a move that would protect them from being fired for reporting incidents.
Workers in nearly 30 professions are considered mandatory reporters under Wisconsin law, including doctors, nurses and teachers, but not prison guards.
