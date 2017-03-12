Teaching Trump: Should teachers offer up their own politics?

3:14 Remodeled Tacoma Stewart Middle School resumes its spot at the heart of a community Pause

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:16 Indivisible Tacoma: "Resist and persist" President Trump

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia