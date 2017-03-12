National Politics

March 12, 2017 10:11 PM

Irish prime minister to visit Massachusetts Statehouse

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Irish Taoiseach (TEE'-shuk) Enda Kenny and Irish Ambassador to the United States Anne Anderson are expected at the Massachusetts Statehouse for a visit.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will greet Kenny and Anderson on the Statehouse steps for the Monday morning visit.

Kenny — Ireland's prime minister — will also meet with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh at City Hall.

Later Monday, Kenny is scheduled to visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston to discuss the Irish-U.S. relationship and key issues for Ireland in the new millennium.

Kenny's visit is part of the library's yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of John F. Kennedy, America's first Irish-Catholic president.

Later in the week, Kenny is scheduled to visit to the White House.

