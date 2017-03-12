Maryland breaking ground on new Catonsville courthouse

Officials in Maryland are breaking ground on the new Maryland District Court in Catonsville, a project that has been in the works for more than a decade.
The groundbreaking is taking place Monday morning. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.
Therese Yewell, communications director for Maryland's Department of General Services, previously told The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/28L7p1E ) that construction is estimated to take two years. The courthouse will have seven courtrooms, more than double the current courthouse.
