The Latest: Police chief to review use of force probe

4:45 p.m.
Vallejo Police Chief Andrew Bidou says he has ordered a complete investigation into the use of force by an officer seen punching and hitting a man with a flashlight in a video that has gone viral.
Bidou said in a statement Monday that once the internal affairs division completes its probe, he will review it and decide what should proceed. He asked for patience as the investigation continues.
The department says the incident happened Friday afternoon at a gas station after police were called about a man acting erratically, threatening people and simulating a gun with his fingers.
Footage of the confrontation shows the officer punching the man and then hitting him with his flashlight after a second officer arrives to help subdue the man.
9:15 a.m.
Authorities are investigating a Vallejo police officer who pinned a man to the ground, punching and hitting him with a flashlight in a confrontation caught on video.
KNTV reports (http://bit.ly/2nwVidj) the incident happened Friday afternoon at a gas station after police were called about a man acting erratically, threatening people and simulating a gun with his fingers.
Footage of the confrontation shows the officer hitting the man three more times after a second officer arrived to help subdue the man.
One officer was injured during the confrontation. The man was arrested for resisting arrest and being under the influence. His condition was not available Monday.
Police said the officer will remain on leave during the investigation and said officers should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
On Friday March 10th at 3:13 PM the Vallejo Police Department received a 911 call from the Valero gas station at 1610 Fairgrounds Drive. The complainant, who is an employee, called to report a man acting irrationally and confrontational, causing the employees to be "frightened". Officers responded to the scene and attempted to make contact with the subject who was now outside the place of business. The subject refused to comply with officers and fled on foot. An officer chased the subject on foot for several minutes before the subject stopped on the center island in the middle of Fairgrounds Drive where a struggle ensued. Arrested was Dejuan Hall, 23 years of Vacaville. He was booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, resisting or threatening an officer with force and a probation violation.
Chief of Police, Andrew Bidou has provided the following statement.
"It is important to note that the Vallejo Police Department reviews every instance of use of force by our officers. We are aware of the attention this particular incident has gained and therefore I have ordered a full and complete investigation to be conducted. I have complete confidence in our Internal Affairs Division and our use of force experts who will conduct this investigation. Upon completion, I will thoroughly review the entire investigation and personally make a final determination. I ask for your continued patience as proceed through this process."
