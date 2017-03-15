National Politics

March 15, 2017 6:20 AM

Virginia supports Hawaii lawsuit against revised travel ban

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia's attorney general is supporting Hawaii's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Tuesday that he joined 13 other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief Monday in the District Court for Hawaii. Hawaii has asked for a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of the revised travel ban. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

The attorneys general argue that the revised ban retains the unconstitutional components of the original order, including a broad ban on entry by nationals from several predominantly Muslim countries and a suspension of the refugee program.

