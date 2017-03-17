Columbia Sen. John Courson faces 3 ethics charges

Columbia Sen. John Courson has been indicted on three ethics charges.
Solicitor David Pascoe announced Friday that a State Grand Jury indicted the veteran Republican on two counts of misconduct in office and one count of using campaign donations for personal expenses.
Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham told local media outlets Courson will fight the charges.
She released a statement from Courson saying the charges are "completely false" and he has done nothing wrong.
The 72-year-old Courson has been in the Senate since 1985 and chairs the Senate Education Committee.
He's the second lawmaker indicted in Pascoe's investigation into corruption at the Statehouse since former House Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in 2014. Charleston Rep. Jim Merrill was indicted in December on charges including misconduct in office.
