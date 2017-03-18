Anti-Trump billboard artist says she got death threats

The artist who created an anti-Trump billboard overlooking a busy Phoenix highway says she's been receiving death threats.
Karen Fiorito was commissioned by a Phoenix art gallery to design a billboard that would comment on the administration of President Donald Trump. One side of the billboard depicts Trump's face, flanked by mushroom clouds and dollar signs mimicking Nazi swastikas. The other side of the billboard shows, one word, "Unity," with five hands spelling out the word in sign language.
The Arizona Republic reported (http://bit.ly/2mHK6ux ) the billboard went up Friday night and Fiorito said she and her husband began receiving death threats Saturday morning.
Fiorito said she expected the backlash because a billboard she created in 2004 that called President George W. Bush a liar drew threats.
.
Comments