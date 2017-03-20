Arpaio's attorney seeks postponement of contempt trial

1:32 Benefits of a road project in Sumner and Pacific Pause

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:50 VIDEO: Nine new holes at American Lake Veterans Golf Course

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows