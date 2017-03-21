Council approves talks for elementary renovation

Portsmouth council members voted to move forward with discussions on the city's school district.
The Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nh98Uk) that the City Council voted unanimously to accept the district's request to discuss renovating the Dondero School at a meeting Monday night.
A public hearing has been scheduled for April 3. Superintendent Steve Zadravec says the renovations will cost about $10 million to complete.
Officials want to install a sprinkler system, increase energy efficiency, remove asbestos and upgrade the computer system. Other elementary schools in the district have completed similar renovation projects.
Zadravec hopes to complete the project by the summer of 2018.
