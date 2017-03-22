Sentence thrown out again in Detroit-area explosives case

A federal appeals court again has thrown out the prison sentence for a man convicted of illegally possessing explosives, a case that began with threats at a Detroit-area high school in 2011.
John R. Kennedy was twice sentenced to nine years in prison. But the case is returning to Ann Arbor federal court. The appeals court said Wednesday that Judge John Corbett O'Meara didn't appear to consider Kennedy's positive rehabilitation efforts in prison after it first set aside the sentence.
In 2011, students at Trenton High School dashed to the football field when bomb threats were made. A device loaded with sugar was found in a parking lot.
Separately, the government linked Kennedy to an explosive outside a hardware store in Trenton. Agents also found explosive materials in his home.
