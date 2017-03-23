Gov. Burgum signs concealed carry bill into law

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:34 Students tap dance, sing as new arts standards are adopted