Committee blocks plan to eliminate daylight saving time

A legislative committee has voted not to abandon daylight saving time.
Lee Newspapers reports (https://goo.gl/OGaOT2 ) a senate bill that would have kept Montana on standard time year-round was tabled by the House State Administration Committee by a unanimous vote and after no discussion Thursday.
The measure sailed through the Senate, securing an 8-0 vote from the committee and then 36-14 from the full body.
Proponents say farmers' and ranchers' schedules are more dictated by the sun than the clock. But some opponents argue that eliminating daylight saving time would make it difficult to have outdoor after-school practices for sports.
Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that do not observe daylight saving time, although more than 10 others have considered exemptions in recent years.
Comments