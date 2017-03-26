Social workers to stage Raise the Age rally at state Capitol

More than 800 social workers and students from across the state are expected to take part in a Raise the Age rally at the state Capitol on Tuesday.
They will gather to protest New York criminal law, which treats 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds as adults.
New York is one of only two states that continues to process, prosecute and incarcerate 16-year-olds as adults. According to the National Association of Social Workers, the only other state is North Carolina, and it's in the process of increasing its age of criminal responsibility to 18.
The rally kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and will include speeches from juvenile justice reform advocates, including individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.
