Teen sentenced to prison for breaking into trooper's home

Court records show a teenager has been convicted for breaking into a Louisiana State Police trooper's home.
The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2o0QTnj ) reported Sunday that St. Charles Parish court records state 19-year-old Dillyn Austin pleaded guilty and will serve about 11 months in prison. Authorities say Austin stole several firearms from the home of trooper Victor Taylor.
The St. Charles Herald-Guide reports Austin also stole PlayStation 4, two small safes, a Super Bowl 47 State Police badge, a 50-year Commemorative State Police badge and money.
Austin was sentenced to six years in prison with all but 18 months suspended. Judge Lauren Lemmon on Feb. 16 also credited Austin with time served since his arrest in July.
Austin must pay $2,412.53 to Taylor and serve 80 hours of community service upon his release.
