New judge selected for Montgomery police shooting case

The murder trial of Aaron Cody Smith will now be overseen by Circuit Judge Roman Shaul.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports (http://on.mgmadv.com/2nc5zLr) that last week Circuit Judge James Anderson recused himself from the trial of Smith, the Montgomery police officer who shot and killed 58-year-old Greg Gunn last year, because Anderson's son works for a law firm representing Smith in a federal case.
Shaul is the third judge to be officially assigned to the case, after Anderson and Judge Johnny Hardwick. Hardwick recused himself in December.
Court records briefly showed Circuit Court Greg Griffin as the next judge, but court clerk Tiffany McCord said this was a clerical error.
Authorities say Smith fatally shot Gunn as the man walked home late at night last year. The killing drew protests and intense media coverage.
Smith is represented by attorney Mickey McDermott.
