April 2, 2017 7:54 AM

Project planned to widen I-65 section in southern Indiana

The Associated Press
SEYMOUR, Ind.

State officials are working on plans to widen a section of Interstate 65 to six lanes in southern Indiana.

The project would add a lane for both northbound and southbound traffic on a 14-mile section between U.S. 50 in Seymour and Indiana 58 near Columbus.

Indiana Department of Transportation spokesman Harry Maginity tells The (Seymour) Tribune (http://bit.ly/2nhuqxk ) that the estimated $143 million project could also include I-65 resurfacing and bridge work on a 5-mile stretch north to the Indiana 46 interchange in Columbus.

Maginity says a contractor could be picked in June. Preliminary work could start this year, with major construction beginning next year. Completion is expected by fall 2020.

