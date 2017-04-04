North Dakota Supreme Court upholds state judge's suspension

The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the suspension of a state district judge.
The Judicial Conduct Commission in 2015 accused North Central District Judge Richard Hagar of not promptly handling some cases and failing to work with the district's presiding judge. Hagar appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Justices recently affirmed the commission's ruling. Hagar will be suspended without pay for three months beginning May 1. A temporary judge will be appointed to fill his role.
Hagar began serving as a district court judge in 2007. He was censured in 2012 for not promptly deciding 12 cases. He was suspended in 2014 for one month without pay for failing to issue a decision in a divorce case for nearly 10 months after the trial.
