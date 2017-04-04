CDOT aims to curb distracted driving crashes

Colorado has joined a national movement recognizing April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2oAWNeB) state officials are calling distracted driving an epidemic in Colorado.
According to the Center for Disease Control, distracted driving was to blame for more than 57,000 crashes in Colorado between 2012 and 2015. An average of 40 distracted driving crashes occurred each day last year.
Colorado law prohibits minors from all forms of cell phone use behind the wheel, while drivers 18 and older are only prohibited from texting while driving.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will share videos throughout this month demonstrating the consequences of distracted driving on its Facebook page.
The agency is also asking for members of the public to share their own distracted driving experiences.
