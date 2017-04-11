National Politics

April 11, 2017 4:43 PM

Ex-sheriff Arpaio's lawyers seek to dismiss contempt case

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Lawyers for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio have asked a federal judge to reconsider her order denying dismissal of his criminal contempt-of-court case.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton rejected another request by Arpaio to have a jury trial rather than a bench trial.

Bolton concluded the requests were made after a deadline for pretrial filings had passed and noted she had already rejected an earlier jury-trial request.

Nonetheless, Arpaio's attorneys on Tuesday evening requested oral arguments on their latest motion to have the case dismissed and Arpaio get a jury trial.

Arpaio is scheduled to stand trial April 25 and faces up to six months in jail if convicted.

He's charged with contempt for ignoring a court order in a racial-profiling case to stop his immigration patrols.

