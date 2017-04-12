Eastern Kentucky deputy jailer convicted in inmate assault

A federal jury has convicted a former supervisory deputy jailer in eastern Kentucky in connection with injuries to an inmate.
The U.S. attorney's office said Wednesday that 32-year-old Kevin Asher was convicted of deprivation of civil rights under color of law and obstruction of justice. The jury deliberated for four hours following a 2 ½-day trial.
Asher was convicted of taking part in an assault on a 55-year-old inmate who was being held after an arrest for a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The prosecutor's office said in a news release the assault took place in November 2012 at the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard.
Prosecutors said Asher obstructed justice by completing an incident report claiming that the inmate slipped and fell and that no physical force was used against him.
Sentencing will be Aug. 2.
