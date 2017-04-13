Feds: School collected $4M in tuition for no-show veterans

Federal prosecutors say the owner and operator of a Los Angeles trucking school bilked more than $4 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs by receiving federal reimbursements for veterans who never attended classes.
Prosecutors say Thursday that Emmit Marshall recruited veterans to his school by telling them that they could collect housing fees and benefits without attending classes. The school's director, Robert Waggoner, was also charged.
Authorities say the Alliance School of Trucking offered classes under the Post-9/11 GI Bill.
They say the school was paid more than $2 million in tuition and fees between 2011 and 2015. Nearly $2 million was also paid to veterans who falsely claimed they attended the classes.
Marshall wouldn't comment on the allegations Thursday. Waggoner remained in custody and couldn't be reached.
