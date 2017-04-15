Hassan, Shaheen join push for block grant program money

New Hampshire Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan have joined 40 of their colleagues in urging that a committee provide $3.3 billion to the Community Development Block Grant program.
The money would be for the Fiscal Year 2018 budget. The federal program provides communities with resources to address a wide range of unique community development needs, such as home ownership, public improvements and economic development projects.
Earlier this month, the Community Development Finance Authority said its funding was being suspended for several block grant projects due to Republican leadership's decision to pass a short-term budget, which expires at the end of the month. President Donald Trump also has proposed to eliminate the program in his budget proposal.
