National Politics

April 18, 2017 3:46 AM

Former mayor of North Carolina's largest city apologizes

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The former mayor of North Carolina's largest city is apologizing for what he calls his "mistake" after serving a bribery sentence in federal prison.

Fifty-year-old former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon was arrested in 2014, just four months into his term, and later pleaded guilty to taking about $50,000 in bribes from federal undercover officers. He served half of his 44-month prison sentence and began two years of supervised release Jan. 25.

Cannon told listeners to a weekend radio show he's not perfect and never will be. But Cannon says he will try to never repeat his mistake.

Cannon said what he did was wrong.

He did not talk with reporters before or after that show. But Old School 105.3 said he will talk with reporters after Saturday's show.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wilson High School's Dan Besett named state principal of the year

Wilson High School's Dan Besett named state principal of the year 2:12

Wilson High School's Dan Besett named state principal of the year
Tree trimming backs up traffic on eastbound SR 16 0:26

Tree trimming backs up traffic on eastbound SR 16
Sunrise Easter service in North Tacoma 0:43

Sunrise Easter service in North Tacoma

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos