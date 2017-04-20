National Politics

April 20, 2017 1:03 AM

House to vote on permit 23-hour alcohol at 2 Nashville bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Tennessee House is scheduled to vote Thursday on a bill that would allow two Nashville bars to serve alcohol for 23 hours a day.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Sanderson of Kenton would only require liquor service to cease between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The Tennessean has reported (http://tnne.ws/2opepYz ) that the measure would apply to the six-story Diner in Nashville's Broadway entertainment district, and to the Scoreboard Bar & Grill in the Opryland area.

Under current statewide law, bars and restaurants must halt liquor-by-the-drink service between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The owners of the Diner tells the paper they want to be able to cater to service industry workers who get off work late as a late-night room service option for hotels.

